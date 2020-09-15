News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

Fire Advances to South

These two screenshots were taken yesterday (Sept. 14), and today (Sept. 15). They show how the fire has advanced to the south towards Norumbega and Bradbury. 

- Brad Haugaard 


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)