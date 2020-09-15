News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Fire Advances to South
These two screenshots were taken yesterday (Sept. 14), and today (Sept. 15). They show how the fire has advanced to the south towards Norumbega and Bradbury.
- Brad Haugaard
