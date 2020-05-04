Canyon Park, Preserve, to Remain Closed

This sign previously said that they were closed until May 15, so the closure is apparently being extended.
COMMENT: While I agree with the Safer at Home policy, and think the city was wise to crack down at any point where there could be a problem, I do think it is time to reevaluate this.
If I recall correctly, the city opened Canyon Park and the Wilderness Area after briefly closing it because of COVID concerns, but then so many people came when they were opened that it became a problem. But I went to the park the day after the crowd, on a weekday, and it was empty, and that same day the city shut it down again.
I think though, that concerns about Coronavirus can be addressed without totally shutting down these areas. Here are a few ideas:
- Start by opening the areas only on weekdays, when traffic should be lighter (and was, in fact, lighter when I was there).
- Limit the number of people who can be there at one time. The rangers already limit the number of cars, so this shouldn't be a lot more work.
- Require face masks in these areas at all times.
- Require people to remain at least six feet apart.
- There are foot trails in the park, and perhaps there are a few where it would be difficult to maintain six feet of separation, so if really necessary, keep those shut, but leave the roads open.
