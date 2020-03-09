Women's Evensong at St. Luke's

St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Monrovia will present its 13th Annual Women's Evensong Invitational on Sunday, March 15, at 4 p.m. at the church, 122 S. California Ave. at Foothill Boulevard in Monrovia.
The free performance will spotlight the women's voices of the choir along with invited guest singers. St. Luke's Music Director Kent Bennett Jones will lead the ensemble.
An offering will be taken. Guests are invited to a wine and cheese reception in Guild Hall following the performance.
- Brad Haugaard
