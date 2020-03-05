News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Cop Punched; Paintball Shooter Shatters Car Windows; Suspect Challenges Officer to Fight; Boyfriend Busted for Beating Girlfriend; Gang Graffiti at Station Square; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 419 service events, resulting in 106 investigations.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
February 27 at 8:52 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Valle Vista called to report a female acquaintance was trying to steal a car parked in his driveway. Officers arrived and contacted the female. A computer check indicated she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and taken into custody for the warrant.
Grand Theft Auto
February 27 at 12:32 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of El Nido called to report his blue Honda Insight was stolen sometime during the early morning hours. A spare key was left inside the vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Battery on a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
February 27 at 2:09 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious male subject wielding an object, possibly a wrench, at a business in the 100 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject consented to a pat-down search, and while the officers were searching the subject, he suddenly turned and punched one of the officers in the face. The officers restrained the subject and took him into custody.
Embezzlement – Suspect Cited
February 27 at 2:56 p.m., a manager from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report that an employee embezzled money from the business. An officer responded and questioned the suspected employee. The employee admitted to stealing cash deposits for two days. The suspect was arrested and issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 27 at 7:18 p.m., an intoxicated subject was reported in the 400 block of W. Duarte. Officers arrived and located a subject matching the description. The officers spoke with the subject and determined he was too intoxicated to care for his own safety. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
February 27 at 10:05 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of E. Lemon called to report that someone shot four vehicles with a paintball gun. The reporting party did not know if the suspects were on foot or in a vehicle. Officers arrived and saw four vehicles had paint splatter on them and three windows had been shattered. At 11:05 p.m., Monrovia dispatch received another call of two additional vehicles vandalized with paintballs in the 400 block of E. Foothill, with one window also shattered. The suspect vehicle was reported as a white Honda with its lights off. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Warrants / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
February 28 at 11:13 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Magnolia and Walnut when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and it was learned that the male driver was on probation for a drug offense and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. A search incident to arrest revealed heroin hidden beneath a seat, which the driver admitted belonged to him. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
February 28 at 4:06 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Myrtle called to report the catalytic converter was stolen off his vehicle sometime during the night. The victim had left his vehicle parked overnight on the street and did not discover the theft until late afternoon the next day. The investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
February 28 at 11:05 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported at a business parking lot in the 800 block of W. Huntington. The victim parked his vehicle in the lot and went into a business. When he returned to his vehicle, he found one of the windows had been shattered and items in the vehicle were missing. Investigation continuing.
Warrants / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
February 29 at 7:47 a.m., officers responded to the area of Mayflower and Evergreen regarding a disturbed subject waving a knife around. Officers arrived and located a subject who matched the description that was provided to police dispatch. The subject had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. A search incident to arrest revealed the subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
February 29 at 9:17 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of King called to report a vehicle that had been parked in the area for several days. An officer arrived to investigate and recognized the vehicle as one he had taken a grand theft auto report on several days prior. The officer processed the vehicle for evidence and it was returned to the owner.
Assault with a Deadly Weapon / Resisting a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
February 29 at 4:37 p.m., a battery incident that just occurred was reported in front of a business in the 900 block of W. Huntington. There were multiple witnesses and a good suspect description. Officers arrived and located the suspect. He immediately challenged the officer to fight, then threatened suicide by cop, resulting in a multiple officer response. The suspect was eventually restrained by officers and taken into custody. The investigation showed the battery incident rose to the level of an assault with a deadly weapon, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 29 at 6:31 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 300 block of W. Foothill. A driver was arguing with his passenger when he struck a parked vehicle on the north side of the street. Officers responded and during the course of their investigation, they determined the driver showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. After a DUI investigation was conducted, the driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 29 at 11:02 p.m., a traffic collision was reported at Mountain and Royal Oaks. A motorist traveling south on Mountain was stopped at a red light waiting to make a right turn onto Royal Oaks. When the light turned green, the motorist turned and was suddenly struck by another vehicle traveling north on Mountain that ran the red light. One of the occupants complained of pain and was treated at the scene by Monrovia Paramedics. The driver at fault was issued a citation for the traffic violation.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 1 at 5:48 p.m., a resident in the 1700 block of S. Mayflower called to report a domestic battery that occurred on Friday, February 28. A couple had been drinking and were involved in an argument. The argument escalated and the boyfriend head-butted and punched his girlfriend. He proceeded to kick her and pushed her to the ground. She sustained multiple bruises on her body. An investigation was conducted, and the boyfriend was located and arrested for domestic violence.
Possession of Methamphetamine and Burglary Tools – Suspects Arrested
March 2 at 6:40 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 100 block of E. Huntington when he saw a motorist driving a vehicle with no license plates. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver was driving with a suspended license. During a search of the vehicle and occupants, the officer found both the driver and his passenger were in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine and the type of tools commonly used to commit burglaries. Both suspects were arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
March 2 at 9:50 a.m., the manager of a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported the store's delivery truck had been stolen sometime during the night. The vehicle is a white, 2010, Ford Ranger truck. Officers searched the area for the vehicle, but couldn't locate it. The vehicle information was entered into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system and the investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
March 2 at 1:14 p.m., an employee of a clothing store in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a female subject left the store with merchandise without paying for it. She entered a waiting vehicle and both subjects drove away. Officers searched the area, but could not locate the vehicle. The license plate was obtained for the vehicle and the investigation is continuing.
Assault With a Deadly Weapon
March 2 at 1:35 p.m., employees of an automobile parts store in the 3300 block of S. Peck reported two male subjects were fighting at the location over a part they both wanted. During the fight, one of the subject brandished a pocket knife and cut the other subject's forearm, then fled the location. Officers and paramedics responded. The victim refused to be transported to a hospital and was treated at the scene by paramedics. The suspect was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
March 2 at 5:02 p.m., the manager of a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington reported someone forced entry into two of the store's locked storage containers sometime during the weekend and took a significant amount of merchandise. The containers are kept behind the store. This investigation is continuing.
Graffiti Vandalism at Station Square
March 3 at 3:22 p.m., an officer was patrolling Station Square Park in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle when he discovered the open bathrooms had been vandalized. The vandalism was green, gang related graffiti. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen Motorcycle
March 3 at 4:59 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Foothill discovered someone had stolen his off-road motorcycle from the bed of his truck. Officers responded and entered the vehicle into the law enforcement stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 4 at 10:50 a.m., a caller reported that a traffic collision just occurred at the intersection of Monterey and Huntington. Two vehicles collided in the intersection and the cause of the collision is under investigation. One party complained of pain and was treated at the scene by Monrovia Paramedics. The investigation is continuing.
Injury Hit & Run Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 4 at 11:55 a.m., a caller reported a hit and run traffic collision near Alta Vista and Duarte. A motorist struck an occupied parked vehicle, injuring the two occupants. Moments later, the suspect vehicle struck another parked vehicle near Pomona and Magnolia. Officers responded and checked the wellbeing of the injured parties. Additional officers responded and located the suspect vehicle. The driver of the suspect vehicle displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested for felony hit and run and felony driving under the influence, and held for a sobering period.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment