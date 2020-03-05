News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

City Tips on Avoiding Coronavirus

The City of Monrovia is reminding the community to take proper precautions as the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Department of Public Health (DPH) declares a local health emergency.

Earlier today, DPH confirmed six additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), totaling seven cases in LA County. Although there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, there are steps that every person can take to prevent illness.

The community is advised to:
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Get immunized against the flu to protect yourself and your family, and reduce the potential strain on the healthcare system, which may be impacted by COVID-19 concerns.
According to DPH, at this time, there is no immediate threat to the general public. Los Angeles County residents, students, workers and visitors are encouraged to engage in their regular activities and practice good public health hygiene, as this is the height of flu season.

The City of Monrovia will continue to monitor COVID-19 and update the community. To stay up-to-date with accurate information on COVID-19, view the following websites:
Source: City of Monrovia press release

- Brad Haugaard
