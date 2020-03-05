City Tips on Avoiding Coronavirus

Earlier today, DPH confirmed six additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), totaling seven cases in LA County. Although there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, there are steps that every person can take to prevent illness.
The community is advised to:
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Get immunized against the flu to protect yourself and your family, and reduce the potential strain on the healthcare system, which may be impacted by COVID-19 concerns.
The City of Monrovia will continue to monitor COVID-19 and update the community. To stay up-to-date with accurate information on COVID-19, view the following websites:
- Los Angeles County Department of Public Health
- Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases Dashboard
- COVID-19 Prevention and Treatment
