Ikonicks Restaurant Has Reopened
Earlier, it had closed because of the pandemic, and had announced that it "will not be opening for delivery or grub hub until this epidemic is done." But it has figured out how to move ahead and has reworked things - including a new menu, so it's open for business.
The restaurant announced a "Family Box" of 16 sliders for $35, and a "City Box" for $40 that comes with 8 sliders, wings, fries, onion rings, and our city fries. Here's a video on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ikonicksbrew/
Posted by Brad at 3/27/2020
