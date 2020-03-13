News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Coronavirus: Citrus College Switching to Online-Only Classes

Because of the coronavirus, Citrus College, which serves Monrovia, has cancelled all classes through Tuesday, then will resume online-only classes until at least April 6. https://is.gd/1fSQfi

- Brad Haugaard
