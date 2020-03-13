News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Coronavirus: Citrus College Switching to Online-Only Classes
Because of the coronavirus, Citrus College, which serves Monrovia, has cancelled all classes through Tuesday, then will resume online-only classes until at least April 6.
https://is.gd/1fSQfi
- Brad Haugaard
