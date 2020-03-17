News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

A Remote City Council Meeting

Very strange city council meeting tonight. Only one member of the city council, Alexander Blackburn, was physically present, but the others were connected remotely. The remote ones are, Blackburn said, the "at risk" members.

- Brad Haugaard
