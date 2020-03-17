News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
A Remote City Council Meeting
Very strange city council meeting tonight. Only one member of the city council, Alexander Blackburn, was physically present, but the others were connected remotely. The remote ones are, Blackburn said, the "at risk" members.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/17/2020
