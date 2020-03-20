News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
School District to Hold Completely Virtual Board Meeting
Given the County and State orders designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 by enforcing stricter social distancing protocols, the Monrovia Unified School District Board of Education has modified the manner in which it will be conducting meetings for the duration of these orders.
The Board will follow safety protocols embedded within Governor Newsom’s executive order suspending a number of Brown Act requirements due to COVID-19. In the order, all requirements regarding the physical presence of board members or the public at regular Board of Education meetings are waived.
In compliance with these orders, Monrovia Unified Board of Education will be conducting its meetings virtually. Public access to the physical meeting will be eliminated; but remote public participation is allowed and encouraged.
The next meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, may be viewed through livestream and on KGEM (Spectrum Channel 99 or Giggle Fiber Channel 87-2).
Community members may also submit public comments via email before the beginning of each meeting. Please send all comments to publiccomments@monroviaschools.net. All comments will be read during the public comment portion of the meeting, or at the item’s place on the agenda.
Whether physically present or conducting business remotely, the Monrovia Unified School District remains steadfast in our commitment to the health and well-being of the community we serve.
Sincerely,
Dr. Katherine Thorossian
Superintendent
Posted by Brad at 3/20/2020
