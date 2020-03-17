News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

City Council May Consider Relief for Business and Residential Renters

In response to the Coronavirus emergency, City Council member Alexander Blackburn has suggested an ordinance that would prevent landlords of businesses that have to be shut down due to the virus - restaurants and bars, for example - not to be allowed to evict their tenants, and allow the tenant to pay 50% rent for the next couple months, then require that shortfall be paid to the landlord by the tenant over three months after they are allowed to reopen.

He also suggested a similar plan for residential tenants.

Blackburn further suggested that maybe regulations governing businesses that are shut down may be loosened a bit when they are allowed back in business. For example, perhaps allow them to operate for longer hours for a period of time.

He would like an emergency city council meeting next week to discuss what can be done.

- Brad Haugaard
