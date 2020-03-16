School District Adjusts to Distance Learning

On this first day of student dismissal, I wanted to share with you that all staff members were working tirelessly to develop instructional material for your children. As every day seems to bring us new information and guidelines from the county, state, and federal government, all staff members focused on ensuring that students had the resources they need today. For that reason, the Chromebook distribution became one of today’s top priorities.
Below is some specific information that may be of assistance:
- WiFi: Both Spectrum and Giggle Fiber are offering free internet service for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband or Giggle Fiber subscription at any service level up to 100 Mbps. Click HERE for more information.
- Instruction: Instructional materials should either have been distributed via hard copy or available through the online platform recommended by classroom teachers. We encourage you to follow a consistent daily schedule for studies. Please visit our website for more information regarding the instructional platform and updated information regarding COVID-19.
- Meals: We are continuing to provide meals to our students. Click HERE for more information.
- Vigilance at home: Please encourage your children to continue practicing good respiratory etiquette, including avoiding large gatherings, covering coughs and sneezes, and regular handwashing for 20 seconds with soap and water.
- Facilities: We are using this break as an opportunity to conduct extensive, deep cleaning of all our facilities, including each school. When students return to school, facilities will be completely disinfected and ready for instruction.Additionally, the Foothill Unity Center has assured us that its services are available to all families.
Sincerely,
Dr. Katherine Thorossian
Superintendent
