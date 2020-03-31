April Census Month - Accurate Count Means Better Funding for Schools

Ensuring our students have the tools they need to be successful is a priority at Monrovia Unified School District. Making sure they are counted in the 2020 Census will help our District ensure that success. On Feb. 26, Monrovia Unified’s Board of Education proclaimed April 1 as National Census Day. The proclamation recognizes the importance of the 2020 Census and pledges full support to achieving a complete and accurate Census count.
Filling out the Census is safe, secure, and confidential. This year, the Census will rely heavily on online responses.
The count plays an important role in ensuring California receives appropriate funding for programs such as before- and after-school programs and meal programs. An accurate count makes certain our students and families are represented and that our District receives fair funding to serve our students.
Census day is April 1. Individuals will have until July 30 to complete the Census questionnaire. For more information, visit www.census.gov.
Please join Monrovia Unified in participating in this year’s Census count.
“I count; you count; let’s make sure Monrovia counts!”
Sincerely,
Dr. Katherine Thorossian
Superintendent
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
- Brad Haugaard
