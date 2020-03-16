Local Water District Says Water Is Fine

Tap water is just fine. That's the message from the Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District, which serves Monrovia. An announcement from the district says:
"Please know the facts about your local water supply. Our local water supply is one of the safest in the country due to the high water quality standards imposed by the federal Safe Drinking Water Act. Trust the Tap and know that your local water agencies are working hard to protect and ensure a sustainable supply for our region."
- Brad Haugaard
