Wine Walk; Youth Employment; Honoring Dr. Norma Sublett

~ The 4th Annual Old Town Monrovia Wine Walk will take place April 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. It is designed to support Old Town businesses. Explore Old Town businesses, sample wines and enjoy music. Spend $100 in Old Town in one shopping/dining experience and receive two pre-sale tickets for $35 each, a savings of $10. (Receipts must be presented when purchasing tickets from the Community Center, 3 Beauty Bar, Charlie's House, PrimeLending, Sauté, or Sunday's Old Town Bistro to receive discount.)
~ The city will offer its nine-week Youth Employment Services Internship again this summer. City staff from various departments, and staff of local businesses, will mentor the interns, giving them an inside look at the daily operations of local government and businesses. They will attend weekly professional development workshops and training on the topics of strengthening résumé, financial literacy and much more. The program is open to all high school students in Monrovia. At the end of the program, interns will develop a summer project to improve one area of the operation to which they are assigned. Contact the city for more information.
~ Monrovia ChangeMakers will honor former MUSD Educator and Principal, Dr. Norma Sublett, at its All-Member meeting on March 18, 6 to 8 p.m., at Mountainside Communion Church, at Colorado and Magnolia. If interested RSVP by March 15 to rdidio@charter.net.
