News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Gold Line Train Hits Car; Carjacking - Car Chase; Threatening Man with Hammer Arrested; Fake Car Seller Wanted Amazon Gift Card; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 404 service events, resulting in 73 investigations.
Vandalism
March 5 at 8:17 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of E. Lime called police to report that the window on his vehicle had been shattered sometime overnight. The investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision / Battery
March 5 at 7:17 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported at California and Huntington. The suspect vehicle left the scene prior to exchanging information. The reporting party was able to obtain the license plate of the suspect vehicle. Officers went to the registered owners address and spoke with the second motorist. He said a traffic collision did occur and that the other motorist had exited his vehicle, ran up to his driver-side door and stabbed him in the upper arm with something. He drove home and was not going to report it. The investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
March 6 at 5:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to an alarm activation at a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and discovered a glass door had been shattered. The building was searched, but no suspects were located. It is unknown at the time if there was anything missing. Investigation continuing.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance / Receiving Stolen Property / Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
March 6 at 7:22 a.m., an officer was on patrol in the 800 block of W. Colorado when he saw a subject he recognized from prior contacts who appeared to be under the influence. The officer contacted the subject and, through further investigation, determined the subject was under the influence and he was also found to be in possession of stolen property. He was arrested and taken into custody. He was later found to be in possession of illegal narcotics.
No-Bail Warrant / Drug Possession – Suspect Arrested
March 6 at 9:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 1600 block of S. Mountain when he saw a suspicious person looking into vehicles in a business parking lot. The officer contacted the subject and discovered he had a no-bail warrant for carjacking. A search incident to arrest revealed he also had illegal drugs in his possession. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Threatening – Suspect Arrested
March 6 at 1:30 p.m., a female subject called police to report a male subject that just threatened to kill her and her daughter as they were walking into a business in the 400 block of W. Huntington. Officers responded, located the male suspect and saw that he had a hammer in his back pocket and was acting strange. The suspect would not comply with the orders given by officers. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud Report
March 6 at 6:08 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Sierra Vista called to report that he purchased a vehicle after seeing an ad online. The person selling the vehicle told him to get an Amazon gift card for a certain amount of money and give him the numbers over the phone. The victim complied and hasn’t seen the vehicle or heard from the seller. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 6 at 10:48 p.m., an injury traffic collision occurred in the area of California and Duarte, involving the Gold Line train. When officers arrived, they determined the vehicle traveled north on California, from Duarte, and west onto the tracks. The train did not derail and nobody was hurt on board the train. A female occupant in the vehicle suffered some injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Since the vehicle had traveled out of the intersection and onto the tracks, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department responded to handle the incident.
No-Bail Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 7 at 11:11 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of W. Duarte when he saw a subject he recognized from prior contacts. A computer check revealed he had a no-bail parole violation warrant for his arrest. The officer detained the subject and took him into custody. During a search of the subject, documents related to possible identity theft with multiple victims were found in his possession. The investigation regarding identity theft is ongoing and charges may possibly be filed.
Outside Assist / Robbery – Suspect Arrested
March 7 at 4:40 p.m., California Highway Patrol informed Monrovia Police Department that their helicopter was tracking a vehicle they were previously in pursuit of for Assault with a Deadly Weapon. They advised they did not need assistance. Shortly after that advisement, the suspect exited his vehicle and ran into a residence in Monrovia on Greystone through an open garage door. The suspect then grabbed the resident by her hair and told her to give him her car keys. The suspect then went back to his original vehicle and fled south on Norumbega. He then went west on Foothill at a high rate of speed and into Arcadia, where he rammed a vehicle stopped at a red light multiple times.
He eventually made his way to the 210 Freeway, where he exited his vehicle again and was quickly taken into custody by CHP. The case originated in Orange County as a carjacking and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to take custody of the suspect.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 7 at 6:35 p.m., a caller reported an injury traffic collision at the intersection of Magnolia and Montana. A vehicle struck a pedestrian as he was crossing the street. Officers arrived and the pedestrian had a complaint of pain to his chest. Paramedics responded and transported him to a local hospital for further treatment. Witnesses said the pedestrian crossed the street and the vehicle struck him on the driver's side, causing the pedestrian to fall to the ground. A report was taken and the party at fault was issued a citation.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 7 at 7:43 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 900 block of W. Foothill when he observed a traffic violation by a vehicle. He stopped the vehicle and while speaking to the driver, he could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage omitting from his person. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 8 at 1:40 a.m., an officer was traveling north on Myrtle when a vehicle traveling south went into the opposing lanes and almost struck him head on. The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver. The driver showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance / Warrant / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
March 8 at 4:08 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious person in the 100 block of W. Foothill who was possibly under the influence of drugs. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject was evaluated for being under the influence, which he displayed several signs of, and he also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The subject was arrested for being under the influence and the warrant. A search incident to arrest also revealed illegal drugs in his possession.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
March 8 at 5:24 p.m., officers were in the 200 block of W. Pomona on a call for service. While leaving the area, one of the officers saw a subject he recognized as a suspect from a grand theft auto case that occurred a week prior. The suspect was detained and arrested for Grand Theft Auto.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 8 at 10:15 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1400 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was completed and it was determined the driver was driving under the influence. He was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Vandalism
March 9 at 6:52 a.m., an employee of a business in the 300 block of W. Chestnut arrived to work and discovered someone had shattered a window on the building. Officers responded and determined that no one had entered the building. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary – Suspect Arrested
March 9 at 10:56 a.m., a city of Monrovia park ranger was patrolling the Monrovia Wilderness Preserve in the 600 block of Cloverleaf when he heard noises coming from inside the Monrovia Fire House. Officers responded and found a window had been shattered on the house. A male subject was found inside the house and had entered through the broken window. He was caught in the act of stealing clothing from the Fire Department and had been drinking alcohol. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Negligent Discharge of a Firearm – Suspect Arrested
March 9 at 11:51 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of E. Cypress called to report hearing gun shots in the area. Officers arrived and located a subject in the area. A handgun was discovered next to the subject and he admitted to willfully discharging the firearm into the air because he was upset at his girlfriend. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
March 10 at 2:24 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Linwood called police to report that he saw an unknown male suspect just exit his neighbors attached garage. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving. The homeowner was contacted and only a pair of ear-buds were missing from the victim's vehicle, which was parked inside the garage.
Driving Under the Influence / Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 10 at 6:56 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 300 block of E. Foothill when she saw a motorist commit a driving violation. The vehicle was stopped and a computer check revealed the driver had a DUI warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
March 10 at 1:17 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of S. Magnolia reported a petty theft incident. The victim had left her house keys in the front door lock. She saw a female subject take the keys and run from the area. Officers responded, but were unable to locate the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
March 10 at 3:50 p.m., a customer of a grocery store in the 100 block of W. Foothill reported that someone took her wallet from inside her purse while she was shopping. The purse was in a shopping cart, and she believes her wallet must have been taken when her back was turned. This investigation is continuing.
Non-injury Hit and Run Traffic Collision
March 10 at 4:27 p.m., a motorist reported he was involved in a traffic collision in the intersection of Mountain and Duarte, and the other driver fled the scene. Officers responded and found the reporting person was not injured. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 11 at 10:11 a.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another at the intersection of Myrtle and Evergreen. Officers responded and found both drivers had minor injuries. Monrovia Paramedics responded, but both drivers refused to be transported to the hospital. The driver who was found to be at fault was issued a citation for unsafe turning against a red light and sign that says no turn on red.
Residential Burglary
March 11 at 1:37 p.m., the house-sitter for a home in the 300 block of N. Canyon called police to report the home had been burglarized sometime in the past 24 hours and jewelry had been taken. This investigation is continuing.
Fraud / Phone Scam
March 11 at 4:06 p.m., a fraudulent phone scam was reported at a residence in the 100 block of El Nido. The resident received a telephone call from someone representing themselves as customer service for a cellphone and computer provider company. The caller convinced the resident that her computer had been hacked and could only be repaired if she gave the caller money using her credit card, which the resident did. She later realized it was a scam. This investigation is continuing.
Posted by Brad at 3/12/2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment