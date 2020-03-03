Monrovia Election Results

UPDATE 2:
UPDATE: Incumbents still ahead:
Mayor:
Tom Adams, 1,885 (54.78%)
Melissa Taylor, 1,452 (42.20%)
Stephen Grollnek, 104 (3.02%)
City Council (for two contested seats):
Becky Shevlin, 2,139 (39.82%)
Gloria Crudgington, 1,973 (36.73%)
Donna Baker, 1,259 (23.44%)
Incumbents are ahead in early voting:
Mayor:
Tom Adams 1,299 (57.73%
Melissa Taylor 868 (38.58%)
Stephen Grollnek 83 (3.69%)
City Council (for two contested seats):
Becky Shevlin 1,377 (39,96%)
Gloria Crudgington 1,287 (37.35%)
Donna Baker 782 (22.69%)
If you want to stay up late, here's where you can track the results: https://results.lavote.net/#year=2020&election=4085
- Brad Haugaard
