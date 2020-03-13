Coronavirus: Monrovia Closes Community Center, Library, Non-Essential City Facilities

City facilities which will be temporarily closed include:
- Monrovia Community Center
- Monrovia Public Library
- Monrovia Canyon Park
- Hillside Wilderness Preserve
As a result of these temporary closures, the following programs and services will be suspended:
- All recreation programs including classes, activities and youth sports
- All senior programs and social club meetings
- All programs and events at the Monrovia Public Library
- Private facility rentals
- Passport services
- Monrovia Street Fair and Market
Please note that those who have paid for classes, programs and/or facility rentals will be fully refunded.
The City will also postpone Board and Commission meetings until at least March 31. The City Council will meet at its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 17, and staff is currently researching practices for providing open and transparent public meetings utilizing technologies for teleconferencing.
Monrovia Canyon Park and the Hillside Wilderness Preserve will also be closed to the public beginning Friday, March 13, through Tuesday, March 31. All other parks in Monrovia will remain open for public use; however, the City highly discourages any large gatherings such as birthday parties and sports practices. Restrooms at the parks will remain open and will continue to be cleaned and sanitized daily.
Monrovia City Hall, Police, Fire, and the Public Works Yard will continue to operate in a “business as usual” context although we have made small enhancements/changes to some of our operations to address COVID-19. As the situation unfolds, we will continue to assess advisories from our local, state and federal officials to determine if any further closures are needed.
