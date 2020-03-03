News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Shadow - Mature Kitties Can Still Learn New Things

Shadow was surrendered to the shelter at the age of seventeen. Originally adopted from us when she was just a year old, she hasn't known anything other than a home for sixteen years. We're excited to see her progress as a part of the Jackson Galaxy Project's #CatPawsitive program, so come see what she's been working on! Shadow is proof that a mature kitty can definitely learn new things. This beautiful girl enjoys head scratches and has so much love to give in return. Will you take her home?

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before being adopted.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

