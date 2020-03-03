DUI Checks in Monrovia March 13 and 17

DUI Checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment checking drivers for proper licensing. During the DUI Saturation Patrol, officers will be driving throughout Monrovia specifically looking for DUI drivers.
The Monrovia Police Department reminds drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a prohibition from driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana is also impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.
In 2017, 1,120 people were killed in alcohol-involved crashes on California roads. In 2018, the Monrovia Police Department investigated thirteen DUI related collisions, which resulted in one person killed and seventeen injured.
The Monrovia Police Department offers these reminders to ensure you have a safe weekend of fun that doesn’t involve a DUI:
- Always use a designated sober driver to get home – a friend who is not drinking, ride-share, cab or public transportation.
- If you see someone who is clearly impaired about to drive, help them make other arrangements to find a sober way home.
- Report drunk drivers – Call 911.
- Hosting a party? Offer nonalcoholic drinks. Monitor who is drinking and find out how they are getting home.
Getting home safely is cheap, but getting a DUI is not! Drivers arrested for DUI may incur costs upwards of $13,500 out of pocket. This includes court fines and fees, mandatory DUI classes, DMV license suspension, attorney fees, and other expenses, not to mention possible jail time.
Funding for this checkpoint is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Source: Monrovia Police press release
