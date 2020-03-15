Vons Looks Semi-Normal

For the public's information, T.P subsitutes include; tortillas corn/flower or even fancy spinach types, banna peels, lettuce, orange/lemon/lime peels,sheets of seaweed, notebook paper, socks and old t-shirts. Please do not panic. Improvise!
Love it! Thanks.
For the public's information, T.P subsitutes include; tortillas corn/flower or even fancy spinach types, banna peels, lettuce, orange/lemon/lime peels,sheets of seaweed, notebook paper, socks and old t-shirts. Please do not panic. Improvise!ReplyDelete
Love it! Thanks.Delete