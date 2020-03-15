News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Vons Looks Semi-Normal

With the exception of being cleaned out of paper towels, Vons looks pretty normal at about 4 p.m. today. I saw it when it opened at 7 a.m. and there was a crowd, Hopefully things are getting back to normal.

- Brad Haugaard 
  1. AnonymousMarch 15, 2020 at 5:03 PM

    For the public's information, T.P subsitutes include; tortillas corn/flower or even fancy spinach types, banna peels, lettuce, orange/lemon/lime peels,sheets of seaweed, notebook paper, socks and old t-shirts. Please do not panic. Improvise!

