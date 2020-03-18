News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Assistance for Small Businesses Hit By Coronavirus

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents Monrovia, suggests small businesses check out these sources of assistance:

US Small Business Administration

LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs

- Brad Haugaard
