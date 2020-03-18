News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Assistance for Small Businesses Hit By Coronavirus
LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents Monrovia, suggests small businesses check out these sources of assistance:
US Small Business Administration
LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
3/18/2020
