New Playground for Mayflower School; Superintendent Honored by Defense Department

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/cJPKB6) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...

~ Buying and installing new playground equipment for Mayflower School. Included: an Arch Climber, Rock Climber, Beanstalk Climber, and Ribbon Climber. https://is.gd/lXTunx

~ Contracting with Mission Paving and Sealing to remove and replace 8,996 square feed of asphalt at Santa Fe School for $39,500. https://is.gd/ei2KGC

~  Contracting with McKinley Elevator Corporation for $34,500 to replace a wheelchair lift at Clifton Middle School. https://is.gd/0wBvrs

~ A staff report certifying that the district is "able to meet our financial obligations for the current and subsequent two fiscal years." https://is.gd/1TBeF3

~ Honoring its March Employees of the Month:

  • Renee Dakin, Instructional Aide - Bradoaks ESA
  • Erinn Dickinson, Teacher - Bradoaks ESA
  • Maria De La O, Campus Assistant - Wild Rose SOCA
  • Geovanna Loeza, Teacher - Wild Rose SOCA


Also, the board will congratulate Superintendent Dr. Katherine Thorossian on receiving the Patriot Award from the United States Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

- Brad Haugaard
