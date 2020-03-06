New Playground for Mayflower School; Superintendent Honored by Defense Department

~ Buying and installing new playground equipment for Mayflower School. Included: an Arch Climber, Rock Climber, Beanstalk Climber, and Ribbon Climber. https://is.gd/lXTunx
~ Contracting with Mission Paving and Sealing to remove and replace 8,996 square feed of asphalt at Santa Fe School for $39,500. https://is.gd/ei2KGC
~ Contracting with McKinley Elevator Corporation for $34,500 to replace a wheelchair lift at Clifton Middle School. https://is.gd/0wBvrs
~ A staff report certifying that the district is "able to meet our financial obligations for the current and subsequent two fiscal years." https://is.gd/1TBeF3
~ Honoring its March Employees of the Month:
- Renee Dakin, Instructional Aide - Bradoaks ESA
- Erinn Dickinson, Teacher - Bradoaks ESA
- Maria De La O, Campus Assistant - Wild Rose SOCA
- Geovanna Loeza, Teacher - Wild Rose SOCA
