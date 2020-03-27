News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner from Sena
Got the taco take-out for four for $55 from Sena, on the west side of Myrtle just south of Lime. Got short rib and chicken tacos, with jalapeño beans, sauces and a LOT of chips. Very good.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
3/27/2020
restaurants
