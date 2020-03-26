Coronavirus Hits Monrovia: Two Monrovians Test Positive for Virus

Feik adds:
At this time, it is critically important that the community continues to adhere to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.
Additionally, over the past several days, residents have been disregarding signs placed at public parks, tennis courts, basketball courts, and the skate park. These areas are closed and group gatherings of 10 or more people are not allowed as part of the Safer at Home Health Order.
The City has been regularly visiting these sites and continues to see large group gatherings. In effect, the City will be closing the gate at the skate park, locking the gate at the tennis courts and will even remove the rims at our basketball courts at Julian Fisher Park and Recreation Park. We will also continue to post signage indicating these park facilities are closed. I realize the Safer at Home Order is incredibly difficult to follow but it is imperative that we do.
- Brad Haugaard
