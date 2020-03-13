Lunch at Domenico’s, on the south side of Huntington just east of Magnolia. Got the Soup and Salad Combo off the lunch menu for $8.99, plus I upgraded the salad to an antipasto for $2.95. That and an iced tea for $2.95 Lots of meatballs in the minestrone. Very nice on a rainy day.
I’ve seen the following elsewhere but this is the first time in Monrovia: “We are a proud supporter of CA Living Wage Initiative; as a result a CA mandate surcharge is added to all guest checks.” The charge was $.96.
- Brad Haugaard
