Lunch at Domenico’s

Lunch at Domenico’s, on the south side of Huntington just east of  Magnolia. Got the Soup and Salad Combo off the lunch menu for $8.99, plus I upgraded the salad to an antipasto for $2.95.  That and an iced tea for $2.95  Lots of meatballs in the minestrone. Very nice on a rainy day.

I’ve seen the following elsewhere but this is the first time in Monrovia: “We are a proud supporter of CA Living Wage Initiative; as a result a CA mandate surcharge is added to all guest checks.” The charge was $.96. 

