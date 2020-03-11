Monrovia Schools' Coronavirus Precautions - Plans for Remote Learning

As you may have heard, the Pasadena Public Health Department has recommended that the Pasadena Unified School District take additional measures in response to a community member testing for COVID-19. While there is no cause for alarm in Pasadena, and while the individual is self-isolating, it is a reminder that the situation in each of our communities is fluid and that we must continue to take important precautions to ensure health and safety.
Since the first case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County, we have taken proactive steps to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff:
- Consult with local, county, and state medical and education officials to monitor the latest developments and coordinate our local efforts.
- Encourage increased handwashing to our students and staff while at school
- Our team will continue spending additional time and increasing its frequency of disinfecting, especially in regard to high-traffic areas and touchpoints including handrails, push bars, light switches, water fountains, and computers.
- Soap dispensers are checked at least twice daily and continuously refilled.
- Our transportation department has increased its cleaning protocols by disinfecting buses each school day.
We are also reviewing and updating our response plan. Part of our plan includes the ability to continue to offer our students an education remotely in the case of school closures. A survey was distributed today to all students to determine a baseline for access.
On March 20, 2020, during our professional day of learning, we will discuss remote learning opportunities. During this process, we have also determined that our vehicle for immediate communication is not as robust as we need for emergency operations. We will be investigating the most effective and immediate platform that can be utilized to ensure seamless communication – from teachers, from schools, and from the district. As soon as plans are finalized, I will provide additional information.
The LA County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) has also updated the criteria for identifying and excluding students who are ill. They are asking that school districts exclude students and staff members with a productive moist cough – and that even those without fever should stay home.
Before new students enroll in any of our schools, they are asked about travel. Any families that have recently traveled internationally must have been in the United States for 14 days and healthy before enrolling and entering our schools. These precautionary measures are in addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel restrictions and monitoring at airports, including the Los Angeles International Airport.
Our top priority is the health and safety of our students and staff, and we take this responsibility very seriously. We also encourage you to follow us on our Facebook page and visit us on our website where we will continue to share additional coronavirus information and Monrovia Unified news.
I am hopeful that, by continuing to work together and by following the guidance provided by the experts, we can help keep our students, staff, and community healthy. Thank you for your continued support for Monrovia Unified’s students and staff.
Other reliable sources of information about novel coronavirus are listed below:
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH, County)
http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/
Social media: @lapublichealth
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health Access Center 24/7 Helpline (800) 854-7771
California Department of Public Health (CDPH, State)
https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, National)
http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/novel-coronavirus-2019.htmlSincerely,
Dr. Katherine Thorossian
Superintendent
