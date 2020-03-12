Monrovia Schools Consider Possible Event Cancellations

As we continue to monitor the conditions in LA County, and throughout the world, revolving around the coronavirus (COVID-19), new developments emerge almost daily.
As a result, recommendations from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) and the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) can change almost daily. Today is a prime example of that dynamic.
On March 11, 2020, we received an advisory recommending limiting large group assemblies and non-essential travel. As with previous recommendations, we will follow these social distancing strategies to minimize the potential person-to-person transmission of this virus. LACOE, in conjunction with LACDPH will be reevaluating these guidelines at the end of March. However, there is always the possibility of more restrictive measures being implemented at a moment’s notice.
We will discuss every event and activity on the busy MUSD calendar on a case by case basis to avoid blanket cancellations, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to the health and safety of Monrovia Unified’s students and staff. This guidance impacts open houses, flag ceremonies, assemblies, field trips, athletics, and tournaments.
Principals, in collaboration with their site leadership teams, will make final determinations for the unique needs of each school and communicate those decisions with their respective community.
We will be limiting visitors to our schools and offices by not admitting those with symptoms of fever and/or respiratory infection or who have a travel history over the course of the last 14 days to an area identified by the CDC as Level 3 Travel Health Notice.
If you have plans to travel during spring break, please check the travel advisories by the CDC (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/communication-resources.html) and State Department (https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories.html/) before embarking on your adventure.
Please remember, these are precautionary practices. There are no instances of COVID-19 within our school communities at this time. Our schools are a safe, stable environment for learning.
Thank you for your continued support of our students and staff as we navigate these ever-changing waters.
Sincerely,
Dr. Katherine Thorossian
Superintendent
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
Brad Haugaard
