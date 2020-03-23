City Again Closes Canyon Park, Wilderness Preserve

From City Manager Dylan Feik: "Beginning today, the City is closing Canyon Park and the Hillside Wilderness Preserve again. The City attempted to leave these recreational areas open to our community. Over this past weekend, far too many people visited the facilities and did not practice safe, social distancing. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and ask all residents, guests and visitors to find alternate means of recreation which you can do in small groups, maintain 6’ of separation and comply with the Safer at Home Health Order."
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment