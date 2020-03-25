School District Warns of Coronavirus Scams

As part of our commitment to providing information on matters related to COVID-19, we urge you to be mindful of pandemic-driven cyberthreats that seek to mislead consumers or steal sensitive information. The FBI is warning people to be wary of malicious websites and apps pretending to track COVID-19 cases worldwide. Criminals are using malicious websites and apps to infect and lock devices until payment is received.
Several fraudulent schemes have been reported:
- A malicious Android app that pretends to be a “Coronavirus Tracking App” is actually ransomware that will infect the phone and lock it until payment is received. The malicious app is downloaded at (coronavirusapp[.]site).
- Beware of hackers posing as CDC or WHO representatives in phishing attacks.
- Be cautious of anyone selling products that claim to prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission issued a warning regarding seven companies selling fraudulent COVID-19 products. Learn more at: fda.gov.
A recent advisory from Los Angeles County shared safety tips on how to combat these schemes:
- Avoid online advertising offers related to COVID-19
- Decline solicitors claiming fundraising efforts for COVID-19
- Do not click on any email or attachment you do not recognize
- Only visit trusted websites for information
- A trusted source for up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 is the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus information page at coronavirus.jhu.edu. (However, beware of any emails seemingly from Johns Hopkins. A malicious website (corona-virus-map[dot]com) looks similar to a legitimate site from Johns Hopkins showing worldwide COVID-19 cases. The malicious website hosts a map of COVID-19 cases but launches a virus that will steal information, including sensitive data.)
- County of Los Angeles: covid19.lacounty.gov
- County of Los Angeles Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov
- California Department of Public Health: cdph.ca.gov
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov
Brad Haugaard
