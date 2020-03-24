Monrovia Schools: Changes to Test Dates

As we take on our second week of student dismissal, I want to assure you that the well-being of our students, staff, families, and community remain at the forefront of every decision. We are all learning during this time. Whether learning how to navigate the Google Classroom platform or how to avoid cabin fever, we recognize the many and varied challenges surrounding us these days.
To assist with learning, we have added links to additional educational resources that might help at home. These resources may be found on the Distance Learning Platform parent page. We are also creating a weekly newsletter offering helpful tips and ideas for both parents and teachers.
Spring is the time we usually engage in testing. Below are some specific testing updates:
- SAT: All exams, including make ups, have been cancelled through May 2.
- ACT: The ACT has been rescheduled to June 13.
- Advanced Placement: AP exams are still planned, but reformatted as online, 45-minute, free-response exams designed for students to take from home.
We expect another update regarding AP Exams on April 3.
The California Department of Education also released information regarding statewide testing on March 20:
- California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP): Testing has been suspended for this year.
- English Language Proficiency Assessments for California (ELPAC): The Summative ELPAC test has been suspended for this year. The timeline for the ELPAC assessment has been extended for 45 days after students return to school.
- California High School Proficiency Examination: Test administration for March 21 has been canceled. All students registered for the March test have been reregistered for June or provided information how to request a refund.
- Physical Fitness Test: On hold until our students return to school.
As a reminder, if you have any questions about assignments, please contact your child’s teachers. If you have any questions in general about the school your child attends, please contact the administrator via email or call the school’s main line. While we have altered our hours and locations, we are still “open” and will respond in a timely manner.
We are in this together. Please continue to practice healthy habits.
Sincerely,Dr. Katherine Thorossian
Superintendent
