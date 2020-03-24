News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Schools: Changes to Test Dates

Dear Monrovia Unified Community,

As we take on our second week of student dismissal, I want to assure you that the well-being of our students, staff, families, and community remain at the forefront of every decision. We are all learning during this time. Whether learning how to navigate the Google Classroom platform or how to avoid cabin fever, we recognize the many and varied challenges surrounding us these days.

To assist with learning, we have added links to additional educational resources that might help at home. These resources may be found on the Distance Learning Platform parent page. We are also creating a weekly newsletter offering helpful tips and ideas for both parents and teachers.

Spring is the time we usually engage in testing. Below are some specific testing updates:
  • SAT: All exams, including make ups, have been cancelled through May 2.
  • ACT: The ACT has been rescheduled to June 13.
  • Advanced Placement: AP exams are still planned, but reformatted as online, 45-minute, free-response exams designed for students to take from home.
Beginning Wednesday, March 25, students have the option of attending free, live AP review courses, delivered by AP teachers across the country. Course-specific information may be found here. There will be two exam dates made available to accommodate students who want to take the test earlier while information learned in school is still fresh. Anyone who has already paid for an exam may cancel for a full refund if they choose to no longer take the exam. Additional information and resources may be found here.

We expect another update regarding AP Exams on April 3.

The California Department of Education also released information regarding statewide testing on March 20:

As a reminder, if you have any questions about assignments, please contact your child’s teachers. If you have any questions in general about the school your child attends, please contact the administrator via email or call the school’s main line. While we have altered our hours and locations, we are still “open” and will respond in a timely manner.

We are in this together. Please continue to practice healthy habits.

Sincerely,Dr. Katherine Thorossian
Superintendent

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)