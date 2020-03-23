News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
No Reported Coronavirus in Monrovia - But Getting Closer
No recorded instances of coronavirus in Monrovia, but there are some nearby:
Alhambra, 3
Altadena, 2
Arcadia, 2
Covina, 1
Pasadena, 3
South Pasadena, 2
Source:
https://is.gd/8qYLtY
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
3/23/2020
