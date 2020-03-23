News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

No Reported Coronavirus in Monrovia - But Getting Closer

No recorded instances of coronavirus in Monrovia, but there are some nearby:

Alhambra, 3
Altadena, 2
Arcadia, 2
Covina, 1
Pasadena, 3
South Pasadena, 2

Source: https://is.gd/8qYLtY

- Brad Haugaard
