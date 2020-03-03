Easter Event; News Helicopters; Earthquake Safety Grants

https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ The Spring Egg Hunt & Healthy Kids Day will take place on April 11, at Recreation Park, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. It will feature arts and crafts, face painting, wellness activities, healthy lifestyle demonstrations, toddler activities to teen activities. music, fun, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. For additional information, contact the Department of Community Services at 256-8246.
~ If you were wondering, the helicopters during the recent bear incident were not city helicopters. (The city shares a helicopter with other local governments), but were all news helicopters. "Unfortunately," Feik writes, "it is free air space so we do not have control over the news helicopters."
~ The Earthquake Brace + Bolt program is accepting applications through March 19. This program provides homeowners up to $3,000 to strengthen their home and lessen the potential for earthquake damage. https://is.gd/wpEHRV
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment