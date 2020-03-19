News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

No Shared Lyft Rides Through April

GoMonrovia's Lyft program is no longer offering shared rides (social distancing) but  the classic ride option is still available for $3. The non-shared-ride policy will remain in effect until April 30.

- Brad Haugaard
