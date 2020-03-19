News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
No Shared Lyft Rides Through April
GoMonrovia's Lyft program is no longer offering shared rides (social distancing) but the classic ride option is still available for $3. The non-shared-ride policy will remain in effect until April 30.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
3/19/2020
