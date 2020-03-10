Nominate An Older Monrovian As 'Older American of the Year'

The City of Monrovia, Community Services Department, is accepting nominations for the Older American of the Year Award. This award is presented to a Monrovian 60 years of age or older, working or retired, and still actively involved in volunteer service in Monrovia. The purpose of this award is to honor and encourage older individuals to remain active in the community.
Nomination application must be returned by Friday, March 20, 2020 to the Community Services Department, 119 West Palm Avenue, Monrovia, CA 91016 – Attention: Tiffany Peterson. A committee will review the applications and select the award recipient by Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Individuals submitting nominations will need to provide their name, address and phone number so staff may contact them if further information is necessary.
The City of Monrovia will recognize the Older American Award recipient at the following events:
Senior Recognition Luncheon
Date: Thursday, April 23, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Location: Monrovia Community Center, 119 West Palm Ave.
The 55th Annual Older Americans Recognition Day Awards Program
Date: Thursday, May 21, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Location: The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion Music Center Grand Hall, 135 North Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012
For additional information, please feel free to contact me at (626) 256-8233 or via e-mail at tpeterson@ci.monrovia.ca.us
