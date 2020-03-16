City May Ban Coronavirus Evictions; Access to City Hall Being Limited; Canyon Park, Hillside Preserve Reopening

~ The city will consider these measures, lasting until April 30:
- Banning landlord evictions for reasons related to COVID-19
- Waiving late payment penalties for unpaid water bills
- Waiving water shutoffs
- Waiving parking citations (except for parking that's hazardous to the public)
~ Beginning on Wednesday, March 18, the city will begin limiting public access to city hall, police station, fire station and public works administration building. Feik said this is to "ensure employees are safe, remain a safe distance from those who are ill, and ensure we can continue providing public services throughout the duration of this emergency and beyond."
~ The city will reopen Canyon Park and the Hillside Wilderness Preserve tomorrow, March 17 to "provide much needed mental and physical wellness benefits to Monrovians."
- Brad Haugaard
