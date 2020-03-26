News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Combative Elderly Patient; Vehicle Thefts; Auto Accidents
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 266 service events, resulting in 40 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto
March 20 at 1:40 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of S. Fifth reported his grey Ford F250 truck had been stolen. The victim parked his vehicle on the street in front of his residence on March 19 at approximately 2:30 a.m. and discovered it missing at approximately 7:30 p.m. the same day. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto - Suspect Arrested
March 20 at 6:58 a.m. a resident in the 1200 block of S. Primrose called to report his vehicle was stolen from the location sometime during the night. Monrovia Police Department was later notified by Azusa Police Department that they recovered the vehicle and arrested the suspect.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 20 at 10:54 a.m., a caller reported that an injury traffic collision occurred in the area of Primrose and Huntington. A motorist was traveling north on primrose and failed to yield to a vehicle traveling west on Huntington. The vehicles collided in the intersection. Both parties complained of pain but refused to be transported to a local hospital. The motorist at fault was issued a citation.
Vehicle Burglary
March 21 at 1:00 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fifth called to report two vehicles parked on the street with broken windows. When the officer arrived, he saw the windows were shattered on the vehicles. The registered owners were contacted and a report was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Burglary
March 21 at 9:47 a.m., the owner of a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle called to report a burglary. The video surveillance showed footage at approximately 3:30 a.m., of a suspect that entered the walkway to the business and kicked open a glass window. He damaged a display case to the business. The suspect then fled without taking anything from the business and ran north on Myrtle. Monrovia Dispatch did not receive any alarm activations during the night for the location. This investigation is continuing.
Battery – Suspect Identified
March 21 at 3:45 p.m., Monrovia Fire requested police assistance for a combative elderly patient who had assaulted another elderly resident at a home in the 100 block of N. Mountain. The patient had medical and mental health issues. She was transported to a hospital via ambulance for medical issues. The victim suffered a scratch and did not desire prosecution.
Residential Burglary
March 21 at 6:23 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Lime called to report a burglary. The victim left his residence for approximately 30 minutes and when he returned he was unable to find his iPad inside the residence. He also noticed some tools from a shed were placed into a bucket which he did not leave there. He attempted to ping the iPad, but there was no alert on a location. This investigation is continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
March 21 at 8:30 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Wildrose called to report that he was inside his residence when he heard what he thought was a traffic collision outside. He went outside and saw a black vehicle leaving the area. There was damage to the resident’s vehicle which was parked on the street. The suspect drove away and did not stop to provide the required documentation. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto / Vehicle Burglaries
March 23 at 6:46 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 1800 block of S. Mountain regarding vehicle burglaries and the theft of a vehicle. The manager of a carpet cleaning business reported someone had burglarized three of their work vans and stole one of the vans sometime over the weekend. Officers arrived and discovered Los Angeles Police Department had stored the stolen vehicle in their city. This investigation is continuing.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
March 23 at 8:07 a.m., a driver reported colliding into another motorist at the intersection of California and Evergreen. He did not desire a police report and chose to exchange information only.
Grand Theft Auto
March 23 at 9:14 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Patrician Way reported his white extended cab pickup truck had been stolen sometime during the night. Officers responded and had the vehicle entered into the DMV's stolen vehicle system. This investigation is continuing.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
March 23 at 3:56 p.m., a motorist called the police advising he collided into another motorist in the 1600 block of Radford. Officers arrived and completed a collision investigation and a report.
Non-injury Traffic Collision
March 25 at 8:56 a.m., the manager of an auto repair business in the 1800 block of S. Mountain reported his parked vehicle was damaged by his neighbor's semi-truck as the neighbor reversed. The two parties did not desire a police report but wanted an officer to facilitate the exchange of information.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
March 25 at 11:45 p.m., employees of an alarm company called to report they were observing a male subject wandering the property of a business in the 3300 block of S. Peck via live video footage after closing hours. Officers responded and with the help of air support directing them, they were able to locate the subject hiding on the property. The property owner responded and wanted prosecution. The subject was identified and arrested for trespassing.
