TV Program to Feature Murder of Monrovia Mother and Daughter, Kelsey and Cecilia Meza
The TV program, In Pursuit, will feature the murder of Monrovians Kelsey and Cecilia Meza in the episode airing March 11 at 10 p.m. Details:
https://is.gd/HGRqEY
(Thanks to Carmen Martinez)
- Brad Haugaard
3/08/2020
