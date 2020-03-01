Clifton Middle School Presents 'Fame Jr'

www.onemusicstand.com/famejr beginning March 1, or at the door.
The play, based on a hit motion picture turned long-running television series, takes place at New York's celebrated High School for the Performing Arts in the 1980s and follows the bittersweet but inspiring story of a diverse group of students as they commit to four years of grueling artistic and academic work to achieve their dream of putting their name in lights. The show explores issues that confront many young people today, including prejudice, identity, self-worth, literacy and perseverance.
"Clifton Middle School students are learning and exhibiting these same life skills and discipline through their process of staging Fame Jr.", says Danielle Munoz, Director & Founder of One Music Stand Voice & Production and Fame Jr. Director.
Sponsorships and program ads are also available by contacting Danielle Muñoz at onemusicstand@gmail.com. Follow the performance at @onemusicstand and www.onemusicstand.com/famejr.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment