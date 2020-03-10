Monrovia School Superintendent's February Update

February's message arrives a little later than usual so we could focus our attention on the more immediate issues involving COVID-19. I am happy that the situation at Clifton Middle School has been resolved. We are not aware of any MUSD related exposure at this time, but will continue to provide regular updates as this does seem to be a fluid situation.
We started February with a celebration of our college and career readiness programs expanding at Santa Fe Computer Science Magnet School. On Feb. 4, our Board of Education and Santa Fe unveiled a new Paxton Patterson Lab, which offers students hands-on instruction in audio communications, computer-aided drafting and design, computer graphics and animation, flight technology, health science, robotics, sports medicine, video production, structural engineering, and more. I am excited to hear about all of the wonderful academic experiences our students will have with the addition of this lab at Santa Fe!
Our students at Santa Fe also demonstrated their proficiency with computer coding at an Epic Build Showcase held for community members.
Our Hippie Bots robotics team students from Clifton Middle School were busy finalizing their robot and traveling to Barcelona, Spain to participate in the FIRST Tech Challenge Barcelona Championships. The Hippie Bots were also featured on California School News Radio, where they had the opportunity to discuss what led to their selection in this competition. We are so proud of the Hippie Bots and their accomplishments this season.
Black History Month was celebrated all February, and our students learned about the contributions from Black Americans throughout our history. Monrovia Unified hosted its annual Black History Art Festival on Feb. 20, which was an absolute success, and Wild Rose School of Creative Arts students delivered a captivating performance during their school’s showcase.
Toward the end of the month, the District held two Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) forums and a Transitional Kindergarten/Kindergarten (TK/K) Preview Night event. The LCAP forums were the culminating meetings which gave our community the opportunity to engage in dialogue and give input around the goals of the District, and provide feedback on how to carry the District’s mission and vision forward. Our TK/K Preview Night highlighted the District’s high-quality programs, such as coding, Spanish and Mandarin Dual-Language Immersion, music, art, and outdoor education.
I look forward to interacting with students and families at our upcoming open houses in March! Please join us as we celebrate the wonderful achievements our students have had this school year.
Sincerely,
Dr. Katherine Thorossian,
Superintendent
