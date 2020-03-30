News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Cafe LuMar Closes

Cafe LuMar is closing.

The restaurant, on the south side of Colorado about a half block east of Myrtle, announced the closure on Facebook:
I'm so grateful to my customers and to an incredible experiences I had for past 8 years. I'm very sad that I have to anounce closing of Cafe LuMar but I will forever cherish your friendships, your encouragements and your support...For customers that begged me to stay open, I am honored to have gotten to know you all and I'm sorry that I had no choice or control due to circumstances. 
Comment: I'm really going to miss that goulash. ;-(

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)