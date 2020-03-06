News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Ikonicks

Lunch at the new Ikonicks Burgers, on the east side of Myrtle near Lime. Got “The Alpha,” a two slider meal for $9. I got the Greek lamb and the Dry-Aged Beef. Also a beer for $6. Very tasty. 

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)