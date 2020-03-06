News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at Ikonicks
Lunch at the new Ikonicks Burgers, on the east side of Myrtle near Lime. Got “The Alpha,” a two slider meal for $9. I got the Greek lamb and the Dry-Aged Beef. Also a beer for $6. Very tasty.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/06/2020
Labels:
restaurants
