Monrovia YMCA Closed Starting Today
The Santa Anita Family YMCA has announced that effective today, Monday, March 16, its entire fitness, pool, locker rooms, gymnasium facilities, and youth programs center will be "SHUT DOWN / CLOSED" through at least March 31, 2020.
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
3/16/2020
