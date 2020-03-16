News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia YMCA Closed Starting Today

The Santa Anita Family YMCA has announced that effective today, Monday, March 16, its entire fitness, pool, locker rooms, gymnasium facilities, and youth programs center will be "SHUT DOWN / CLOSED" through at least March 31, 2020.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)