Monrovia Police: Girlfriend Arrested for Attacking Boyfriend; Shoplifting; Vehicles Stolen

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for March 12-18. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 311 service events, resulting in 40 investigations.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
March 13 at 3:55 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 1100 block of E. Royal Oaks. A motorist was attempting to park along the curb, but misjudged her speed and collided into two parked vehicles. Officers responded and spoke with the driver. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 13 at 5:37 p.m., two motorists were involved in an injury traffic collision near the intersection of Maple and Ivy. One vehicle was heading south on Ivy and the other was heading east in an alley off of Maple and failed to yield when entering the intersection. Both drivers sustained injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 13 at 10:18 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 900 block of E. Huntington when he saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was informed of why he was pulled over. A computer check of the driver revealed he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The driver was issued a citation in the field for the warrant and released.
Battery
March 13 at 11:58 p.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W. Foothill called police to report subjects were fighting at the location. When officers arrived, one of the vehicles had left the location with two subjects in it. An officer spotted the vehicle and stopped it. It was occupied by two females, who had admitted to being at the business. Another female stayed at the business and had visible injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 14 at 12:56 p.m., two motorists were involved in a traffic collision in the 3000 block of S. Peck. A motorist pulled out of a driveway, failing to yield to oncoming traffic, and struck a motorist traveling south on Peck.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 14 at 6:57 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Palm called to report his girlfriend had hit him in the face. Officers arrived and spoke to both parties. The couple was involved in an argument that escalated and the female subject struck the male subject in the face several times, scratched his upper body, and kicked him. She also had bruising on her arms due to him trying to restrain her. Both parties said she was the aggressor. The female subject was arrested for domestic violence and taken into custody.
Shoplifting
March 14 at 8:10 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report a female subject was stopped outside the store with stolen items hidden in a duffel bag. The female gave the duffel bag with the stolen items back to the store employee, but refused to come back inside to wait for police. She left prior to the police arriving. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 15 at 4:18 p.m., a caller reported a motorist had collided into a pedestrian and then into another vehicle while backing in the parking lot of a retail store in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Officers responded along with Monrovia Paramedics. The pedestrian had minor injuries and did not want to be transported to a hospital.
Residential Burglary
March 16 at 5:16 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of W. Foothill arrived home from work and discovered someone had burglarized his home. Officers arrived and found no suspects were in the house or the area. The house had been ransacked and the loss was unknown at the time. This investigation is continuing.
Residential Burglary
March 17 at 4:58 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Poppy arrived home and discovered his attached garage had been burglarized. The garage was locked and the locking lever had been broken to gain access. Several items were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
March 17 at 6:09 p.m., a caller reported her pickup truck was stolen from a parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
March 18 at 4:06 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 3000 block of Peck Road. The victim reported his van was stolen thirty minutes prior. Officers responded and the investigation is continuing.
