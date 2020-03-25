News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Blood Shortage Due to Blood Drive Cancellations

Monrovia City Manager Dylan Feik reports the Red Cross is very low on blood "due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations." If you'd like to make a blood donation, click here: https://is.gd/WxaWVX

- Brad Haugaard
