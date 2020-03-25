News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Blood Shortage Due to Blood Drive Cancellations
Monrovia City Manager Dylan Feik reports the Red Cross is very low on blood "due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations." If you'd like to make a blood donation, click here:
https://is.gd/WxaWVX
- Brad Haugaard
Brad
3/25/2020
