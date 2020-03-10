News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Stella - A Bed Dog, Hope You Don't Mind Sharing

Three-year-old Stella can't wait to find her person and bond with them for life. She may not be that dog who's chatting up strangers at a party, but she'd love movie night at home with her one and only. Getting invited into Stella's inner circle is an honor, and once you're there, she'll shower you with affection. Oh, and she's also quite the bed hog, so hopefully you don't mind sharing. When she gives you that sweet Stella look, you'll be willing to sleep on the couch for her (don't worry though, she'll leave you a sliver of space on the bed for cuddling).

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

