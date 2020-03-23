Trader Joe's Adds Senior Shopping Hours

There has been some confusion about whether Trader Joe's has senior shopping hours. It does. Now.Here's what the market says:
At Trader Joe’s we pride ourselves on treating all of our customers equitably. Over the past few weeks we have heard from our senior customers about the need for assistance in the morning to get in and out of our stores quickly. We’ve listened, and effective Monday March 23rd we will implement the following:
Store hours will remain 9AM to 7PM. Every day between 9AM and 10AM, Crew Members will maintain an additional line outside the front door for our senior customers. This will ensure that those customers in need will have an expedited entrance to the store to help make their experience a more positive one.
Our Crew Members in each of our stores remain committed to these ideas and, as always, will be ready to help any customer needing extra assistance for any reason.
Source: Trader Joe's press release https://is.gd/YOegX6
- Brad Haugaard
