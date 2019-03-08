Wildcat Theatre to Perform 'In the Heights'

Monrovia High School's Wildcat Theatre will put on the play, In the Heights, on March 22,23 and 29,30. The play "tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New Yorks Washington Heights neighborhood a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. Its a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind." Tickets here:
