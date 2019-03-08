News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Map • Movies • Library Catalog • Library Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Pharmacy Closes
Monrovia Pharmacy, just east of Magnolia on Foothill, has closed.
Janice Chen, representing the company, writes on Facebook:
"Dear Monrovians, Monrovia Pharmacy is closed as of today after 1 and 1/2 years of service. It was a pleasure to serve this town but the business isn't growing as much as I was hoping for.
"Thank you for those who come through the doors first as my customers and later became lifelong friends. We will still keep in touch even after the business is closed."
- Brad Haugaard
