Shadow: A Very Large - and Adoptable - Lapdog

Shadow (A471931) is a 3-year-old German Shepherd who doesn’t really know his size and he’ll try to cram his whole fluffy body onto your lap to snuggle. He is an affectionate, mellow dog with a great temperament, looking for a home. He knows his “sit” and “down” commands and volunteers are starting to teach him to “shake.” He hasn’t quite gotten the hang of it yet but we know he’ll get there. He has gone out with our Wiggle Waggle Waggin’ team the last two weekends and has gotten along with other dogs, especially Beauty (A470898). He might have a thing for her. He doesn’t mind when strangers come over and pet him, even kids, and when he gets to know you, he’ll want to give your face a few licks. Just so you know he loves you. Come meet Shadow at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated before going to their new home.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org. Adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
