News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog  •  Library Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Hirsch Opens 23rd Branch in Monrovia



Hirsch Pipe & Supply has opened its twenty third Southern California location in Monrovia. The new branch is at 1726 S. Myrtle Ave. Phone at 406-1136 and fax at 406-1137.

Throughout March customers can hand in their business cards for a a chance to win a $50 gift card, which will be raffled off during weekly Friday BBQs with vendors such as Kohler, Bradford White, Sloan, Liberty Pumps, American Water Heaters, Takagi Tankless, Nortiz and others.

- Brad Haugaard
March
,
current and new customers alike can hand in their
business card
a
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)