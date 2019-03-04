Hirsch Opens 23rd Branch in Monrovia

Hirsch Pipe & Supply has opened its twenty third Southern California location in Monrovia. The new branch is at 1726 S. Myrtle Ave. Phone at 406-1136 and fax at 406-1137.
Throughout March customers can hand in their business cards for a a chance to win a $50 gift card, which will be raffled off during weekly Friday BBQs with vendors such as Kohler, Bradford White, Sloan, Liberty Pumps, American Water Heaters, Takagi Tankless, Nortiz and others.
- Brad Haugaard
